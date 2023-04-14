Friday, April 14, 2023
     
Maharashtra: BMC, India's richest corporation, issues notice over theft of utensils

According to reports, utensils including spoons and plates are being stolen. The BMC is now calculating the loss and has put out a notice.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Edited By : Nivedita Dash | Mumbai
Updated on: April 14, 2023 17:51 IST
India's richest Corporation has reported theft. Not of money but of utensils. The budget of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is equal to the economic budget of any state, but now utensils are being reportedly stolen from the canteen of this rich Municipal Corporation.

According to reports, utensils including spoons and plates are being stolen. The BMC is now calculating the loss and has put out a notice.

The BMC in its notice has said, at least 7000 spoons, 200 plates, 400 breakfast plates and 150 glasses have been stolen and has requested not to take the utensils outside the building.    

