Friday, January 05, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. BJP MLA Sunil Kamble slaps police personnel in presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at Pune event | Video

BJP MLA Sunil Kamble slaps police personnel in presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at Pune event | Video

The incident happened when BJP MLA Sunil Kamble was leaving the stage after the event. He lost his balance on the stairs and slapped a police personnel standing there. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was also present at the event.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2024 21:32 IST
BJP MLA Sunil Kamble slaps police personnel at Pune event.
Image Source : ANI BJP MLA Sunil Kamble slaps police personnel at Pune event.

Maharashtra: A video has gone viral on social media showing BJP MLA Sunil Kamble losing his cool and slapping a police personnel during an event at Sassoon Hospital in Pune on Friday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present on the stage during the event when the incident occurred.

The incident happened when Sunil Kamble was leaving the stage after the event. He lost his balance and purportedly got angry with the police personnel standing there and slapped him.

ALSO READ | Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral properties auctioned for over Rs 2 crore in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Bjp News

Latest News