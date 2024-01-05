BJP MLA Sunil Kamble slaps police personnel in presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at Pune event | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP MLA Sunil Kamble slaps police personnel at Pune event.

Maharashtra: A video has gone viral on social media showing BJP MLA Sunil Kamble losing his cool and slapping a police personnel during an event at Sassoon Hospital in Pune on Friday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present on the stage during the event when the incident occurred.

The incident happened when Sunil Kamble was leaving the stage after the event. He lost his balance and purportedly got angry with the police personnel standing there and slapped him.

