Bizzare! Smuggler swallows gold pieces, nabbed at airport - Here's how doctors used bananas to retrieve

Bizzare as it may sound! Customs officials arrested a 30-year-old passenger from Mumbai International Airport who swallowed 7 pieces of gold wrapped in plastic foil. A passenger named Intizar Ali confessed to this while interrogation and Xray conducted at JJ Hospital confirmed this

A team headed by Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, head of the surgery department at JJ Hospital recovered approximately 240 grams of gold from the stomach. "As part of the plan, the accused was put on high-fibre diet which included consuming a dozen bananas per day. Eventually, all the seven pieces hidden in the stomach of the accused were recovered by natural means," Bhandarwar said.

According to customs officials, this modus operandi for gold smuggling is rare.