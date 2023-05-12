Friday, May 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Bizzare! Smuggler swallows gold pieces, nabbed at airport - Here's how doctors used bananas to retrieve

Bizzare! Smuggler swallows gold pieces, nabbed at airport - Here's how doctors used bananas to retrieve

A team headed by Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, head of the surgery department at JJ Hospital recovered approximately 240 grams of gold from the stomach

Namrata Dubey Reported By: Namrata Dubey Mumbai Updated on: May 12, 2023 14:10 IST
X-ray shows gold particles
Image Source : INDIA TV X-ray shows gold particles

Bizzare as it may sound! Customs officials arrested a 30-year-old passenger from Mumbai International Airport who swallowed 7 pieces of gold wrapped in plastic foil. A passenger named Intizar Ali confessed to this while interrogation and Xray conducted at JJ Hospital confirmed this

A team headed by Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, head of the surgery department at JJ Hospital recovered approximately 240 grams of gold from the stomach. "As part of the plan, the accused was put on high-fibre diet which included consuming a dozen bananas per day. Eventually, all the seven pieces hidden in the stomach of the accused were recovered by natural means," Bhandarwar said.

According to customs officials, this modus operandi for gold smuggling is rare.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Bizzare News

Latest News