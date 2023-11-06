Ajit Pawar's mother expresses her desire, 'Would also like to see my son as...' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Asha Pawar expresses her desire to see her son as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's mother has expressed her desire to see her son as the Chief Minister of state. Speaking to the media on Sunday, 86-year-old Asha Pawar said, like many others, she also wants to see him leading the state.

What Ajit Pawar's mother said?

She further stated that everyone in Baramati loves him and talk about him. "Being a mother, I feel that my son should become the Chief Minister. I am currently 84 years old, and like others, I would also like to see Ajit Pawar become the Chief Minister in my lifetime. Let's see what happens ahead. What more can I say here now? All the people in Baramati are our own people, and everyone loves Dada (Ajit Pawar)," she said when asked about the chances of Ajit Pawar being the CM," Pawar's mother added.

Asha Pawar made these statements after exercising her voting rights as polling for 2,359 gram panchayats began in the state on November 5. This elections marks the first in the state since Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

Pawar joined Maharashtra govt after NCP split

Earlier on July 2, the NCP split when Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government, following which the group led by party founder Sharad Pawar submitted petitions seeking their disqualification.

Meanwhile, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare also claimed the party’s faction led by Ajit Pawar will record a 100 per cent strike rate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Talking to reporters in Nagpur on Sunday, Tatkare said the party will contest the upcoming election as an NDA ally. I am confident that the people of the state will give a stamp of approval on the political stand taken by the party under the leadership of Ajit Pawar," the Lok Sabha MP said.

(With inputs from agencies)

