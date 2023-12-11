Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister as BJP picks Mohan Yadav as new CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan, along with CM-designate Mohan Yadav and other party leaders, met Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. He tendered his resignation to the Governor.

Congratulating Mohan Yadav, who was nominated as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan exuded confidence in the BJP leader of taking the state to the new heights of progress under the “guidance of Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Taking to his X handle, Chouhan, who submitted his resignation to the Governor today, said, “Hearty congratulations to hardworking fellow @DrMohanYadav51 ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting. I am confident that under the able guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, you will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of progress and development and will create new records in the field of public welfare. Many congratulations and best wishes for this new responsibility!”

About Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been representing the Budhni constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly since 2006 winning it in a bypoll.

Chouhan won the Budhni seat by a huge margin Chouhan garnered a total of 1,64,951 votes and defeated his rival and Congress candidate Vikram Mastal Sharma by a margin of 10,4974 votes in the 2023 Assembly elections.

He became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2005 after replacing Babulal Gaur. He remained the CM till December 2018 when the Congress party became the single largest party in the state and Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister.

However, the Congress government in the state was short-lived and Shivraj Singh Chouhan again became the CM in March 2020 after the Jyotiraditya Scindia's rebellion. He won the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018 also by defeating Congress candidates Mahesh Singh Rajput, Dr Mahendra Singh Chauhan and Arun Subhashchandra Yadav respectively.

Chouhan first represented Budhni in 1990 when he won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Hari Singh with a margin of over 22,000 votes. Chouhan won the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in 1991 (bypoll), 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Chouhan won a bypoll from Vidisha in 1991 after BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee retained his Lucknow seat and left Vidisha. He was also the former vice president of the BJP from 2019 to 2020. Chouhan is again contesting from Budhni.

Who is replacing Shivraj Singh Chouhan?

BJP leader Dr Mohan Yadav will be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is an MLA from Ujjain Dakshin. Yadav will replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister of state. According to sources, the decision to appoint him as the CM was taken by the BJP high command on Monday.

Yadav became an MLA for the first time in 2013 from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

Earlier on July 2, 2020, Yadav took the oath as a Cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He was serving as minister for higher education in the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet. On Monday, BJP central observers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Laxman and Asha Lakra of Madhya Pradesh held a legislative party meeting.

Meanwhile, the state will have two Deputy Chief Ministers namely Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla. Former Union Minister Narendra Tomar will be the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker.

