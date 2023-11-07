Prahlad Patel's vehicle meets with accident in MP, media advisor injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel

An accident involving the vehicle of Union Minister Prahlad Patel occurred near Khakra Chaurai on the Simgaodi Bypass from Amarwara. Prahlad Patel is safe, but one person is partially injured. After attending an event in Amarwara, Chhindwara, he was returning back. The incident happened while trying to save a motorcyclist who was coming in the wrong direction.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Prahlad Patel, led a 'Padayatra' in support of party candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara on Tuesday. Sahu is contesting from the Chhindwara assembly seat against former Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath in the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for this month, while Union Minister Patel is contesting from the Narsinghpur assembly seat.

In a conversation with ANI earlier in the day, when questioned about the number of seats the party expects to secure, Patel expressed confidence by stating, "I can see 2003 repeating itself in 2023." It's worth noting that in the 2003 assembly polls, the BJP came to power after the Congress government's ten-year rule in the state, winning 173 out of 230 seats, with the Congress securing 38 seats.

When asked about potential anti-incumbency sentiments in the state, Union Minister Patel dismissed the notion, claiming that the Congress attempted to create this perception. He highlighted the differences in candidate announcement timelines, with the Congress announcing their candidates just 32 days before the polls, while the BJP had declared its candidates three months prior. Patel argued that the Congress lacks a strong cadre and vision, suggesting that they rely on perception-based election campaigns, which he believes can't compete with the BJP.

Discussing preparations for the upcoming assembly polls, Patel stressed that the BJP has been ready for the 2023 elections since day one. He expressed confidence in the party's preparedness, noting the lessons learned from the 2018 elections, where both sides had regrets due to mistakes. Patel also emphasized the BJP's strengths, including their focus on poverty alleviation, women's empowerment, and their 20-year roadmap for development.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections in a single phase on November 17, with vote counting scheduled for December 3. Voters will choose representatives for 230 Assembly constituencies in the state.

