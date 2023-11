Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Complete constituency-wise list of BJP and Congress candidates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

MP Assembly Election 2023: Madhya Pradesh will vote in a single phase on November 17 to elect its 16th Legislative Assembly along with the second and final phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. There are 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and 47 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 35 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state. The term of the present Madhya Pradesh Assembly is from January 7, 2019 to January 6, 2024. Rajasthan and Telangana to vote on November 25 and November 30 respectively. The results for all five Assemblies will be declared on December 3.

Total voters in Madhya Pradesh

There are 5,60,60,925 general voters in Madhya Pradesh and 75,304 are service voters. So, the total number of electors as per electoral rolls is 5,61,36,229. According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of enrolments of young electors who attained the age of 18 years between January 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, is 11,29,513. Around 6,53,640 voters are senior citizens (80+) while there are 1,373 third gender voters in Madhya Pradesh. There are 64,523 polling stations in the state for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023.

List of constituencies in Madhya Pradesh

There are 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh: Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalagadh, Jaura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabara, Sewda, Bhander, Datia, Karera, Pohari, Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna, Chachoda, Raghogarh, Ashok Nagar, Chanderi, Mungaoli, Bina, Khurai, Surkhi, Deori, Rehli, Naryawali, Sagar, Banda, Tikamgarh, Jatara, Prithivipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chandla, Rajnagar, Chhatarpur, Bijawar, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, Hatta, Pawai, Gunnour, Panna, Chitrakoot, Raigaon, Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur Baghelan, Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan, Rewa, Gurh, Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi, Singarauli, Devsar, Dhouhani, Beohari, Jaisinghnagar, Jaitpur, Kotama, Anuppur, Pusprajgarh, Bandhavgarh, Manpur, Badwara, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband, Patan, Bargi, Jabalpur East, Jabalpur North, Jabalpur Cantt, Jabalpur West, Panagar, Sihora, Shahpura, Dindori, Bichhiya, Niwas, Mandla, Baihar, Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat, Seoni, Keolari, Lakhanadon, Gotegaon, Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Junnardeo, Amarwara, Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasiya, Pandhurna, Multai, Amla, Betul, Ghodadongri, Bhainsdehi, Timarni, Harda. Seoni Malwa, Hoshangabad, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Udaipura, Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Kurwai, Sironj, Shamshabad, Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshina-Pashchim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Budhni, Ashta, Ichhawar, Sehore, Narsinghgarh, Biaora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur, Sarangpur, Susner, Agar, Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch, Dewas, Hatpipliya, Khategaon, Bagli, Mandhata, Harsud, Khandwa, Pandhana, Nepanagar, Burhanpur, Bhikangaon, Badwaha, Maheshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura, Sendhwa, Rajpur, Pansemal, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jobat, Jhabua, Thandla, Petlawad, Sardarpur, Gandhwani, Kukshi, Manawar, Dharampuri, Dhar, Badnawar, Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow, Rau, Sanwer, Nagda-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana, Ghatiya, Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar, Ratlam Rural, Ratlam City, Sailana, Jaora, Alote, Mandsaur, Malhargarh, Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch and Jawad.

Main parties in Madhya Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) are the two main parties in Madhya Pradesh. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are the other two important parties in the state. BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister since 2020. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress won 114 seats and formed the government under the leadership of Kamal Nath. However, the government didn't last long as senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs loyal to him revolted against Nath's leadership in the state. The BJP, BSP and SP won 109, 2 and 1 seats respectively in 2018. Chouhan became the CM in 2005 and was again sworn in as the state CM in 2008 and 2013.

Main candidates in Madhya Pradesh

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election are Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) from Budhni, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Congress) from Chhindwara, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP) from Dimani, former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP) from Indore-1, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra (BJP) from Datia, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel (BJP) from Narsingpur, former Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Arjun Singh (Congress) from Churhat, former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Jaivardhan Singh (Congress) from Raghogarh, Lok Sabha member Rakesh Singh (BJP) from Jabalpur West, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Govind Singh (Congress) from Lahar, former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Imarti Devi (BJP) from Dabra, former MP from Rajya Sabha Maya Singh (BJP) from Gwalior East, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister for Revenue and Transport Govind Singh Rajput (BJP) from Surkhi, Lok Sabha member Riti Pathak (BJP) from Sidhi, Digvijaya Singh's brother Lakshman Singh (Congress) from Chachoura, former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Jitu Patwari (Congress) from Rau, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat (BJP) from Sanwer, Union Cabinet Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP) from Niwas, five-term MLA in Madhya Pradesh Ramnivas Rawat (Congress) from Vijaypur and the former Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh Tarun Bhanot (Congress) from Jabalpur West.

Complete constituency-wise list of BJP and Congress candidates in Madhya Pradesh: