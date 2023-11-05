Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai, BJP hai toh behtar bhavishya hai', says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni today (November 5). PM Modi said, "It is the guarantee of the people that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to win Assembly elections. Our Madhya Pradesh needs continuity in good governance and development. The entire state says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai, BJP hai toh vikas hai, BJP hai toh behtar bhavishya hai'."

Here is what PM Modi said in his poll speech at Seoni:

I say this clearly that there is a gang in politics that does some calculations and makes up their mind by questioning just 5-10 people. They should come and see here, it is clear who is winning. Our member of parliament was telling me that a Prime Minister came here after 30 years and I was fortunate enough to get this opportunity Congress did not do anything for tribals during five-six decades after the Independence Congress party never bothered about the welfare of Tribals despite ruling the country for over five decades Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to be extended for 5 years Though PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will end in December but since we can feel the pain of the poor, we have decided to again give guarantee for free ration for the next five years after December During the COVID-19 pandemic, we did whatever was required to save the people of our country. We ensured that the poorest of the poor do not suffer from food shortage. That's why we gave free rations to people

When voting will take place in MP?

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 (Friday) and the counting of votes will take place on December 3 (Sunday). Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

