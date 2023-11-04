Madhya Pradesh elections: Nothing is going to come out of ED raids, only 'Haath' will win, says Kharge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mallikarjun Kharge

Setting the tone for the Assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday targeted the Prime Minister and the BJP for accusing Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel of using Hawala money for elections. He also accused PM Modi and his people of trying to weaken the Congress.

Exhuburating confidence, Kharge said, "I was in Chhattisgarh yesterday. Modi Sahab, Shah Sahab and their army were also there. You must have seen and rea about ED, CBI and IT raids to instill fear in our workers. PM Modi and his people want to weaken Congress and make them sit at home so that they get demoralised. They think that this will benefit BJP. They are wrong. Now Congress will win Madhya Pradesh under all circumstances. Let Modi and Shah come, let people lie as much as they want. Nothing is going to come out if it, 'Haath' will win."

Congress has planned several rallies for its senior leaders

Setting the target of winning 150-plus seats in Madhya Pradesh, where elections to the 230-member assembly will be held this month, the Congress has planned several rallies of its senior leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in the coming days till the poll campaign ends.