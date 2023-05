Follow us on Image Source : @ANI MP: 15 killed, 25 injured as bus falls off bridge in Khargone

Bus accident: As many as 15 people have lost their lives and more than 25 were injured after a bus en route Indore fell off a bridge in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 4 Lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased, Rs. 50 thousand to seriously injured, Rs. 25 thousand to the minor injured. Proper treatment of the injured in the accident will be arranged by the Madhya Pradesh government, he added.

More details to follow