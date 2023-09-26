Gwalior violence: Gurjar community meeting leads to rampage, FIRs against 700 | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishikesh Meena

In a recent incident, approximately 700 individuals who had gathered for a Gurjar community meeting in Gwalior city, Madhya Pradesh, are facing legal consequences for their involvement in a rampage. The unruly crowd engaged in activities such as damaging vehicles and hurling stones, prompting law enforcement to respond with a lathi-charge, according to officials.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishikesh Meena announced on Tuesday that five First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed across three police stations against around 700 individuals. Among the FIRs, at least 20 individuals have been named in connection with charges of rioting and damaging government property.

"By creating a ruckus, they violated the conditions of the permission and it seems that incident occurred with the tacit approval of organisers," the police officer said.

ASP Meena further stated that the identities of the rioters are being established, and they will subsequently be apprehended and brought to justice. He explained that conditional permission had been granted for the public meeting, which was held in the Phul Bagh locality on Monday. However, the attendees violated the conditions of this permission by creating a disturbance, and it appears that the incident occurred with the tacit approval of the event's organisers.

During the gathering on Monday, participants caused a commotion at the district collectorate. When police attempted to intervene and control the situation, the crowd resorted to pelting parked vehicles with stones. Law enforcement responded by employing a cane-charge and deploying tear gas shells.

Prior to the outbreak of violence, Jaswant Singh, an office-bearer of the Gurjar Samaj and one of the event's organisers, had voiced concerns about long-standing atrocities against his community.

"The statue of Gurjar king Mihir Bhoj is covered with a tin shed, which should be removed. Political parties should field candidates from the community as per population," he had said

He also advocated for the establishment of a Gurjar regiment in the Army and an inquiry into the alleged fake encounter of a youth from the Gurjar community in Morena.

Also read | Madhya Pradesh Election: BJP releases third list, fields Monika Batti from Amanwara seat

Also read | 'He took Congress' name 44 times in 51-minute speech': Pawan Khera's dig at PM Modi