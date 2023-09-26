Madhya Pradesh: BJP fields Monika Batti from Amanwara seat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released one more candidate name for the upcoming assembly elections in the state fielding Monika Batti from Amanwara (ST) seat.

Meanwhile, speaking on the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The Congress is perturbed, they can't comprehend what is happening. BJP is on its way to victory."

On BJP releasing three list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Chief Minister said, "This has ensured BJP's big victory. All our senior leaders will contest..."

"I am a BJP worker first before an MP and I thank the party's leadership for believing in me," said BJP MP Riti Pathak Sidhi on being fielded from the Sidhi Assembly constituency for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Monika Batti joined the BJP just a few days ago. She was inducted into the party under the guidance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Monica Batti is the National President of All India Gondwana, the daughter of Manmohan Shah Bhatti, a former MLA.

The Gondwana Party has a lot of influence in the Amarwada assembly constituency.

On Monday, the party released its second list of 39 candidates naming seven Lok Sabha members, three Union Ministers, and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

