Madhya Pradesh: 5 killed, including 3 children, after truck overturns, falls in river in Datia

Madhya Pradesh accident: A senior citizen woman, a teenager and three other children were killed in a devastating accident where a truck overturned and fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, according to State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday.

As per Mishra's interaction with media, some people were travelling to Tikamgarh district's Jatara area from Gwalior to attend a wedding ceremony when the accident happened. As many as 30 people were injured in the accident.

The deceased were a 65-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, along with three children. The injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Mishra also said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a Rs 4 lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

Rescue operation was still underway at the site, he added.

