Madhya Pradesh: 55 people fall sick after eating 'ice cream' at religious function in Khargone

Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Madhya Pradesh: 55 fall sick after eating 'ice cream' at religious function in Khargone.

Madhya Pradesh news: At least fifty five people fell sick, two of them critically, due to food poisoning after eating ice cream at a religious function in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, officials informed today (April 6). Around 25 children consumed the ice cream, officials said, adding the samples have been sent for testing.

These people ate the ice cream prepared and sold by one Dinesh Kushwaha on Wednesday night (April 5) during a religious function at a temple in Chhatal village, 14 km from the district headquarters, Khargone's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Daulat Singh Chauhan told media.

Fifty-five people, including 25 children, were admitted to the district hospital after they complained of colic, vomiting and upset stomach due to food poisoning, he said. Two children were brought to the facility in critical condition. Their health condition is stable now, the official said.

The hospital's Resident Medical Officer Dr Dilip Septa said 20 children and 10 other people have so far been discharged after treatment.

(With PTI inputs)

