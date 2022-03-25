Vastu Tips: Use salt to get rid of negativity in the house and poverty

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Salt is a common household item

Highlights Salt is a common household ingredient that can be used in cleaning of the floors too

It is advised to mix salt in water to clean the floor. This reduces negativity in the home

This remedy should be avoided on Thursday at all costs

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about the most important thing used in food, salt. Salt occupies the most important place in our kitchen, but salt is not only useful in food, but it has many other benefits too.

Read: Vastu Tips: Spider web in the house indicates trouble; here's why it should be cleaned immediately

According to Vastu Shastra, salt is associated with the happiness and prosperity of the whole house. A pinch of salt can easily solve many problems. First of all, it can remove negativity and poverty from the house. While cleaning the floor, daily, a little standing salt, i.e. sea salt, should be mixed in the water. This remedy destroys the negative energy of the house and maintains peace in the environment, but keep in mind that once a week on Thursday, this remedy should be avoided.