Vastu Tips: Spider web in the house indicates trouble; here's why it should be cleaned immediately

Highlights The structure of the spider web is such that negative energy gets accumulated in it

This spreads negativity to the rest of the house as well

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about the spider web in the house. Many times it happens in a hurry that the lower parts of the house are cleaned, but the roof or upper parts are not cleaned properly, due to which the spider makes its home there.

Not only from the point of view of cleanliness but according to Vastu Shastra, spider webs are considered very inauspicious in the house. The structure of spider webs is such that negative energy gets accumulated in them. Due to this negativity spreads in the rest of the house as well. Innumerable microorganisms live in a spider's web, which is harmful to our health.

Along with this, they also become the reason for discord in the house and this destroys happiness and prosperity. Due to unrest in the house, a person is unable to concentrate on his work even if he wants to.