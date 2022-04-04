Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Shastra: Never offer THESE flowers to God during Puja. Know why

Highlights Lord Shankar likes white flowers

Lord Vishnu should not be offered Akshat i.e. flowers of rice, madar and datura

Today in Vastu Shastra, we will talk about gods and flowers. The gods or goddesses have a special type of energy pattern and a combination of flower fragrance and colour and they are directly related to the Vastu Shastra of the house. Recognizing this truth, Indian sages have written in Tantra Saar, Mantra Mahodadhi and Laghu Harit.

It says that white and yellow flowers are dear to Vishnu, red flowers are dear to Sun, Ganesha and Bhairav, Lord Shankar likes white flowers but it is important to know which energy pattern, which colour or smell is not favourable.

Let us tell you that Lord Vishnu should not offered Akshat i.e. flowers of rice, madar and datura. Doob, Madar, Harsingar, Bel and Tagar should not be offered to the Goddess. Except for Champa and lotus, the bud of any flower should not be offered to the mother, Katsaraiya, Nagchampa, and Brihati flowers are considered forbidden.