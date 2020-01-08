Vastu Tips: Horse's statue in south will bring prosperity in house

Keep statue of horse in south as per Feng Shui

In today's Vastu segment, we will know about Feng Shui's horse. In both Vastu and Feng Shui, statues of animals are considered auspicious. A statue of any animal is good for financial health of the family. It is also considered good for happiness and prosperity. Feng Shui Horse represents speed, perseverance, loyalty, strength and success.

Horse also symbolises energy, thus, inspiring to keep on moving ahead in life. Keeping the statue in south has a lot of advantages. While placing the horse statue, keep in mind that it faces any door or window. This helps in creating positive energy and vibes.