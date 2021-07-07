Wednesday, July 07, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Know which direction is considered auspicious for the placement of water tanks

Whether it is a hotel or home, placement of water tanks should be done with utmost care.  

New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2021 7:09 IST
Vastu Tips: Placement of water tanks

In today's Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you about the placement of water tanks and things to keep in mind while constructing it. Be it hotel or house, water tank should be made with utmost care.

If you want to have an underground water store, then it is good to choose the north-east corner. Don't forget to keep the direction neat and clean. Septic tank should be constructed in northwest or west direction. As west direction is considered to be Varun Dev's abode, hence, opting for this will keep all water-related issues at bay. 

In case you want to construct a cemented water tank on your terrace, then southeast direction is the best.

