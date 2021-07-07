Vastu Tips: Know which direction is considered auspicious for the placement of water tanks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Placement of water tanks

In today's Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you about the placement of water tanks and things to keep in mind while constructing it. Be it hotel or house, water tank should be made with utmost care.

If you want to have an underground water store, then it is good to choose the north-east corner. Don't forget to keep the direction neat and clean. Septic tank should be constructed in northwest or west direction. As west direction is considered to be Varun Dev's abode, hence, opting for this will keep all water-related issues at bay.

In case you want to construct a cemented water tank on your terrace, then southeast direction is the best.

Also Read: Horoscope July 7, 2021: Taurus and Virgo will have a good day, read what's in store for other zodiac signs