Vastu Tips: Keeping heavy things in East direction of house can bring negativity

According to Vastu Shastra, every direction has its own significance and it is important to keep in mind some instructions while keeping things in different directions as it can bring Vastu defects. Acharya Indu Prakash shares the east direction is dominated by the wood element. This direction brings development, long life, freshness and enjoyment in life.

For this reason, if there is any type of Vastu Dosh in the east direction, then it affects the behavior of the members living in the house. It also affects the ability of the house owner to hear. So in order to balance the east direction of the house, heavy items should not be kept in this direction.

If kept, it should not be more in number otherwise pressure increases in the east direction. In this direction, such arrangements should be made that the sunlight always enters the house. Take care of cleanliness and there should be at least one window in the east direction of the house.

