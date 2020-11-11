Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KITCHENS_OF_INSTA Vastu Tips: Build kitchen in southeast direction at home. Here's why

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the fiery angle, that is, south-east direction and the benefits of making the kitchen in this direction today. According to Vastu Shastra, the fiery angle, ie, the south-east direction, is considered as the fire-oriented direction. This direction is considered appropriate for fire-related work such as havan, for lighting flame in the temple or for keeping fire and electricity-related things. It is beneficial to keep such things as there is no fear of fire. It is termed good to have the kitchen in this direction because the kitchen is also mainly related to fire.

The god of the fiery angle, that is, south-east direction, is Shukracharya. Therefore, due to the good benefits of Vastu shastra in the South-East direction, Venus also benefits the people. Also, in this direction, you can keep things related to fire as well as some things related to wood because the wood increases fire. Therefore, keeping some wooden items in this direction will give strength to the fire element and the architecture of this direction will be even better.

