5 perfect weekend getaways from Bangalore to relax and rejuvenate

Our busy lives tend to exhaust us, leaving us with the urge for a break and as the weekend looms closer, we've all felt the weight of our jobs, endless emails, and daily duties piling up. So, what's the solution? Well, a weekend trip with someone you love might be what you need to rejuvenate yourself before diving back into the upcoming week.

Bengaluru offers an array of weekend getaways that provide a refreshing escape from the city chaos. In this article, India TV will suggest five amazing weekend getaways from Bengaluru that offer both adventure and a break from the monotony.

Coorg (Kodagu): Nestled in the Western Ghats, Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a haven for nature enthusiasts. The region is adorned with sprawling coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls. A weekend in Coorg offers a perfect blend of tranquillity and adventure. You can explore the Abbey Falls, take a stroll through aromatic coffee estates, and experience the unique Kodava culture. Ooty: Fondly referred to as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty is a timeless retreat nestled in the Nilgiri Hills. The cool climate, sprawling tea gardens, and the scenic Ooty Lake make it an ideal getaway. A ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, a visit to the Botanical Gardens, and a boat ride on the lake are among the many activities that await you in this charming hill station. Wayanad: A hidden gem in the Western Ghats, Wayanad offers a blend of nature and history. Lush green landscapes, spice plantations, and wildlife sanctuaries characterize this destination. You can explore the Edakkal Caves, trek to Chembra Peak, or take a leisurely walk through the tea estates for a serene weekend retreat. Nandi Hills: Nandi Hills is an ideal choice if you want a quick getaway. Just a short drive from Bengaluru, it provides a stunning panoramic view of the surrounding countryside. Watching the sunrise or sunset from the Nandi Hills viewpoint is a magical experience. Adventure enthusiasts can also indulge in paragliding and trekking activities. Mysuru (Mysore): Steeped in history and culture, Mysuru is a charming city known for its royal heritage. The Mysore Palace, vibrant markets, and the tranquil Chamundi Hills are key attractions. A weekend in Mysuru offers a delightful mix of exploring historical sites, shopping for traditional crafts, and savouring the local cuisine.

