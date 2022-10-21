Traveling to Australia for T20 World Cup? You shouldn't miss these places Sydney

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Don't miss these places in and around Sydney

Traveling to Australia for T20 World Cup? The stage is set for the ICC T20 World Cup. With more than a billion cricket fans across the globe looking forward to these matches, Indian fans will be eagerly waiting to watch Men in Blue making their country proud. One of India's matches will also be held at Australia's New South Wales (commonly abbreviated as NSW) capital Sydney.

If you're planning to visit Australia for one of the matches and you happened to be at NSW's Sydney, don't miss these:

Places to explore

Hire a yacht and sail on spectacular Sydney Harbour, stopping in at some of the harbour's most beautiful beaches, accessible only by boat. Head to Bondi, Australia's most famous beach, for a surf lesson with Let's Go Surfing and lunch at Icebergs Dining Room & Bar. Explore Lord Howe Island, home to the world's southernmost coral reef, and endangered and endemic bird life - the island is one of the most unspoilt and sustainable paradises on the planet.

Animal Encounters

Swim with whales with Dive Jervis Bay, from August to November as whales make their way along 'Humpback Highway'. Swim, snorkel and dive with seals in the crystal-clear waters of Montague Island, just off the coast of Narooma. Visit Australia's only Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie, on NSW's mid North Coast, which treats around 250 sick and injured koalas a year.

Outdoor Adventures

Make a splash in NSW's iconic ocean pools, there are 100 along the coast, including the Merewether Baths and Bogey Hole in Newcastle, Bermagui Blue Hole and Yamba Rock Pool. Go hiking in the Blue Mountains on one of the many trails and snap a selfie in front of the Three Sisters. Find out if you have what it takes to make it down Australia's longest ski run, Thredbo's Crackenback Supertrail.

Food & Wine

Dine under the sails of Sydney Opera House at Bennelong Restaurant and order chef Peter Gilmore's stunning dessert, inspired by the iconic building itself. Enjoy freshly shucked Sydney Rock oysters straight from the farm gate on the NSW South Coast. Sip Australia's most awarded semillon at Tyrrell's Winery in the Hunter Valley, Australia's oldest wine region.

Art & Culture

Watch the sunset at The Living Desert Sculptures in Broken Hill, an outdoor art collection of 12 sandstone sculptures created by artists from around the world. Explore the Art Gallery of New South Wales, one of the largest public galleries in Australia and home to 2,000+ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artworks. Discover Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA) on the banks of the mighty Murray River in Albury.

Aboriginal Experiences

Change your life on NSW's South Coast with an immersive cultural tour run by Ngaran Ngaran Cultural Awareness at Narooma, learn about the Yuin people and dreamtime stories of Mount Gulaga. View the Walls of China in Mungo National Park in Outback NSW, dramatic formations sculpted by wind and erosion, where 36,000-year-old relics of ancient Aboriginal culture have been discovered. See Aboriginal rock art and hear Dreamtime stories about the culture and mythology of Mutawintji Historic Site near Broken Hill in outback NSW. Take a quad tour of the Stockton Sand Dunes with Sand Dune Adventures through Worimi land.

-- with ians inputs

