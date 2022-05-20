Red Fort: 8 lesser known facts we bet you did not know about this great monument

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PLASTHUMAN Red Fort

Red Fort in Delhi is under the UNESCO world heritage site. This majestic beauty is situated in old Delhi and attracts many tourists from around the world. It has a rich history. This architectural beauty has many unknown facts hidden. Let us know about them.

Lesser known facts about Red Fort

-- It is said that Mughal emperor Shah Jahan commissioned the making of the Red Fort on May 12 1638 when he shifted his capital from Agra to Delhi. This scenic beauty’s architecture is done by Ustad Ahmad Lahori who has also done the architecture for the Taj Mahal.

-- This fort got its name because of its red sandstone and brick boundaries. Earlier this fort was known as Qila-e-Mubarak ( Blessed fort). The name was given by the royal family members.

-- This gigantic architecture’s construction was started during the holy month of Islamic tradition which is Muharram. The fort almost took 10 years to be completed. This was built in an area of 256 acres which includes many buildings like diwan-e-aam, Diwan-e-Khas, Hamman, Rang Mahal, Khas Mahal, Naubat Khana, etc.

-- This fort has been used as a garrison during the war and has survived many wars and standing tough to date.

-- This fort has two entrance gates one is the Lahori gate and the other is the Delhi gate. Lahori gate got its name because it faces Lahore city, whereas Delhi gate is similar to Lahori gate. Its grandeur is still intact with these majestic gates which welcome many visitors.

-- ‘Rang Mahal’ inside the fort was specially made for emperors and princes, wives and daughters. Eunuchs were appointed as guards for their security. Also, a special marble pool was made for enjoyment.

-- Kohinoor diamond which was owed by Shah Jahan was fixed on his throne. A few years later this diamond was stolen by Nadir Shah and now it is a part of England's queen crown.

-- Ever since India got its independence, all the Prime Ministers have been hoisting Indian National Flag from the red fort every year to date. They also give a ceremonial speech on Independence Day on August 15.