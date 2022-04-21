Ramadan 2022: Enjoy from array of delightful Iftar experiences at Yas Island

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAS ISLAND Ramadan 2022 at Yas Island

As one of the world's leading leisure and entertainment destinations, Yas Island, will be offering exciting staycations for concertgoers to watch Arabic superstars, Amr Diab, Sherine Abdel Wahab and Kadim Al Sahir perform at Etihad Arena over two nights in its upcoming "Layali Yas" concerts series during Eid al-Fitr. In addition, the Island will be illuminated during the first three days of Eid at 9 p.m. with its iconic and festive fireworks displays at Yas Bay As part of the Eid festivities.

The concert series will feature Egyptian phenomenon, Amr Diab, who will take the stage on Tuesday, May 3. The following day will see dual performances by popular Egyptian singer and actress, Sherine Abdel Wahab as well as one of the most successful artists in the Arab world, Iraqi singer, composer and songwriter, Kadim Al Sahir, as they take the stage on Wednesday, May 4.

With booking available as of April 14 for stays between May 2 and 5, guests can choose between three packages that include a stay at excellent rates and enjoy access to one or both Layali Yas concerts. In addition, guests will receive a marvellous 25 percent off for Gold concert tickets when booking a stay package.

The destination is also offering an array of delightful Iftar experiences to suit all tastes this Ramadan. From unique al fresco experiences, and more traditional Arabian Iftars to at-home deliveries, Yas Island has everything families and friends need for a memorable breaking of fast during the Holy Month.

Ramadan at Sidekicks, The WB Abu Dhabi

Family vacationers who book a Stay and Play package at one of Yas Island's leading participating hotels for a minimum stay of two nights will receive complimentary Iftar for two adults at a participating restaurant throughout their stay in the hotel of their choice, in addition to access to all three record-breaking theme parks - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros.

World Abu Dhabi. Holidaymakers can choose from six participating hotels as part of the Stay and Play Spring Offer, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Experience family-friendly fun at Yas Theme Parks

Yas Theme Parks is offering UAE residents a special rate on admission tickets to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan. Guests can enjoy 25 percent off on their general admission tickets at each of the award-winning Yas Theme Parks for a fun-tastic time during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Additionally, Yas Theme Parks is offering UAE residents a collective 25 percent off on their Gold Annual Passes upon purchasing four or more.

With a wide variety of fun rides and attractions, in addition to a unique selection of dining experiences to satisfy all tastes family-friendly entertainment just got even more entertaining at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi this Ramadan.

Celebrate Ramadan in Sidekicks

Experience Iftar buffet with modern flair bringing together varying palates, a culinary trip to the colourful and aromatic flavours of Levantine cuisine in the restaurant's playful vibrant themed restaurant, Sidekicks. The experience is complete with meet-and-greets with renowned WB characters including Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Robin.

Date & Time: 2nd April - 2nd May, 7 pm to 10 pm

Price: AED 165 per person

Location: The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Break your fast in style

Enjoy a vibrant Iftar spread and amplify your cravings as you dine with your friends and family at Garage. Offers a wide selection of unique delectable options including Crumbled Cheese & Zatar Manoushe, Garlic Labneh & Prawn Tart, New York Style Kunafa Cheesecake, and more.

Date & Time: 2nd April - 2nd May, Sunset to 9 PM

Price: AED 198 per person

Location: Garage, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

Try a traditional Iftar

At Assymetri, Iftars are laden with local and international delicacies and Iftar juices at their Traditional Iftar Buffet, with comfortable settings in a cool indoor atmosphere or the welcome warmth of the spring outdoors.

Location: Assymetri Radisson Blu Hotel

Date: 2 April - 2 May, from sunset

Price: Dhs149, Dhs69 for children 6 to 12 years.

Iftar Takeaways: Meal boxes starting AED 35 per person (minimum 30 boxes per order) - 48 hours advance order required

Ouzi Takeaways: Traditional lamb ouzi with condiments (for up to 6 guests) AED 499 net - 72 hours advance order required

Savour an Iftar with an Asian twist

Break your fast with your family and friends and enjoy the best of Asian flavours in a lavish and authentic Far Eastern set-up with the Iftar Get Together at Jing Asia.

Location: Jing Asia, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Price: Iftar Get Together at AED 149 per person

Date & Time: 2nd April - 2nd May, 6:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Enjoy a Lebanese inspired Suhoor

Discover delicious Suhoors with authentic flavours of Lebanon at Barouk's Suhoor Get Together, offering delectable Lebanese favourites to help power you through your fast, or satisfy your love for Lebanese fare until late, playing a traditional board game and enjoying a live oud performance.

Location: Barouk Lebanese Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Price: AED 120 per person

Date & Time: 2nd April - 2nd May, 9:00 pm - 02:00 am

Experience the taste of Ramadan

Experience the Taste of Ramadan with poolside Iftar feasts featuring Ramadan specialities, succulent grilled meats, spicy Indian fare and refreshing Ramadan juices with your loved ones at Choices or Rangoli.

Location: Choices Restaurant, Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Price: AED 159 per person

Date & Time: 2nd April - 2nd May, sunset - 10:00 pm

Relish an A La Carte Iftar

Chef's Special meaty Iftars are brought out from searing grills and onto your plates at the Blue Grill Iftar Set Menu with an assortment of delicious condiments.

Price: AED 175 per person

Date & Time: 2nd April - 2nd May, Iftar call - 12:00 am

Location: Blue Grill, Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Indulge in an alfresco Suhoor

Savour Suhoor under the stars while enjoying Moroccan tunes from Maro & the band. Enjoy a curated selection of decadent plates before the sun rises with family and friends in eclectic W style.

Date & Time: 2nd April - 2nd May, 10 PM - 2 AM

Price: A la carte

Location: Skylight, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

A specially-curated traditional menu with your friends and family

Break your fast with traditional Arabic delights in an alfresco dining venue, featuring favourite dishes from across the region, a selection of cold mezzeh and freshly baked bread, a wide selection of main courses and live cooking stations, sweet treats and refreshing Ramadan beverages, tea, coffee and Gahwa.

Dates & Time: 2nd April - 2nd May Sunset-9:00 pm

Price: AED 174 per person

Location: Courtyard: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Indulge in an Iftar2Go

In the mood of staying in? Order your Iftar2Go and it will have everything readily available to break your fast in style in the comfort of your abode.

Date & Time: 2nd April - 2nd May, delivery between 5 PM - 8 PM

Price: AED125

Location: W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

Break your fast with traditional Arabic delights

Features favourite dishes from across the region, a selection of cold mezzah and freshly baked bread, a wide selection of main courses and live cooking stations, sweet treats and refreshing Ramadan beverages, tea, coffee and Gahwa.

Price: AED 175 per person

Date & Time: sunset to 9:00pm

Location: Courtyard: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Iftar with a view

Enjoy the spirit of Ramadan with a special Iftar set menu, which features a unique blend of Arabic dishes and beverages.

Date & Time: 2nd April - 2nd May, Sunset until 10:30 pm

Price: AED 129 | Three-course set menu paired with Ramadan Beverages

AED 45 | Ramadan sweets paired with Arabic coffee

Location: Troon Abu Dhabi, Yas Links - Yas Island