Independence Day 2023: Five beautiful destinations to explore during the long weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Five beautiful destinations to explore during the Independence Day 2023 long weekend.

Independence Day is one of the most important days of the year for all Indians. On this day, we celebrate our country’s freedom from foreign rule and freedom from all kinds of discrimination and prejudices. It is a day of joy, pride, and celebration.

As India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on coming Tuesday, one should not waste the long weekend. There are some beautiful places to visit during the long weekend. These places have a unique story to tell and will give you a great experience.

Check out the calendar below:

August 12: Saturday

August 13: Sunday

August 15: Tuesday (Independence Day)

Here are five beautiful places to explore this Independence Day weekend:

The Golden Temple of Amritsar

The Golden Temple of Amritsar is the most visited religious place in India and one of the holiest sites for the Sikhs. The temple is surrounded by a beautiful lake and offers an amazing view. It is also known for its serene atmosphere and breathtaking architecture. On this independence day weekend, visit the Golden Temple of Amritsar to get a unique experience.

Agra Fort

Agra Fort is another great place to visit during the long weekend. The fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and contains some of India’s most fascinating monuments like the Taj Mahal. The fort is a great reminder of India’s Mughal era and will give you a great experience this independence day weekend.

Konark Sun Temple

Located in Odisha, the Konark Sun Temple is an architectural marvel and one of the most important tourist attractions in India. The temple was built by King Narasimhadeva I in 1250 AD and it is an example of incredible craftsmanship and engineering skill. Visit this beautiful temple on independence day weekend to explore its stunning architecture.

Jaisalmer Desert

Jaisalmer Desert is one of the most beautiful and mesmerising places in India. It offers an amazing experience with its stunning sand dunes, warm hospitality, and rich culture. The desert is also home to some of India’s most beautiful monuments like The Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli, and more. So, make sure you visit Jaisalmer Desert this independence day weekend to get a unique experience.

Hampi

Hampi is another great place to explore this independence day weekend. Located in Karnataka, Hampi is home to some of India’s most stunning monuments like Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple complex, Lotus Palace, and more. The place also offers great scenic views with its green hills and red rocks which makes it a must-visit destination on this independence day weekend.

Read More Travel News