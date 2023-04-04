Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Best places to visit in India during the monsoons

The monsoon season provides a unique opportunity to explore the natural beauty of several destinations. From the lush green hills of the Western Ghats to the misty valleys of the North East, India offers a plethora of places to visit during the monsoons. Whether you're looking for adventure, tranquility, or simply a break from the routine, these destinations are sure to leave you spellbound with their beauty and charm.

Here is a list of places that you must visit during the monsoons in India:

Mawsynram, Meghalaya

Mawsynram, located in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, is known for being the wettest place on Earth. During the rainy season, which typically lasts from June to September, the lush green hills and valleys of Meghalaya come alive with cascading waterfalls, glistening streams, and blooming wildflowers.

One of the most spectacular sights to see in Mawsynram during the rainy season is the Living Root Bridges. These bridges, made entirely of living tree roots, are unique to the region and are a testament to the ingenuity of the Khasi people who have lived in the area for centuries.

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Mahabaleshwar, a scenic hill station nestled in the Sahyadri mountain range of Maharashtra, transforms into a verdant paradise during the rainy season. The lush green forests and rolling hills come alive with the sound of gushing waterfalls and the aroma of fresh rain-soaked earth. The famous Venna Lake overflows with water, creating a picturesque setting for boating and other water activities. The famous Mapro Garden serves delicious hot strawberry cream, making it an ideal spot to enjoy your time.

Valley of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand

Valley of Flowers National Park, located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, is a breathtakingly beautiful natural wonder that comes to life during the rainy season. During the rainy season, the valley is transformed into a kaleidoscope of colors, as the flowers bloom in full force, carpeting the landscape in a vibrant tapestry of hues. The park also boasts an impressive array of fauna, including the Asiatic black bear, Himalayan musk deer, and the elusive snow leopard, among others.

Munnar, Kerala

During the monsoons, Munnar transforms into a lush green paradise. The rainfall brings life to the hills and valleys, making the entire region look vibrant and fresh. The tea plantations in Munnar are at their best during the monsoons. The raindrops that fall on the tea leaves create a magical misty atmosphere that is simply breathtaking.One of the main attractions of Munnar during the monsoons is the Neelakurinji flowers. These flowers bloom once in 12 years, and the next blooming is expected in 2030. The monsoons provide the perfect climate for these flowers to bloom, and they can be seen covering the hills in a beautiful blue hue.

Wayanad, Kerala

During the monsoons, Wayanad transforms into a beautiful paradise with fresh greenery and gushing waterfalls. One of the main attractions of Wayanad during the monsoons is the numerous waterfalls that come to life. The Chethalayam Waterfall, located deep in the forest is one of them. The Meenmutty Waterfall, which has three tiers, is another must-visit destination. Also noteworthy is the Soochipara Waterfall, a beautiful sight to behold during the monsoons, with the water cascading down from a height of over 200 feet.

India has a lot to offer during the monsoons, and the above-mentioned destinations are just a few of the many options available. Whether you prefer trekking in the hills, enjoying the serenity of lakes and waterfalls, or exploring the rich biodiversity of the national parks, India has something for everyone.

Read More Travel News