SPIC MACAY founder Dr Kiran Seth set for Delhi to Jaipur bicycle journey

Founder of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) and Professor-Emeritus at IIT-Delhi, Dr Kiran Seth is gearing up for his three-month-long bicycle journey from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. He will start on the 75th year of Indian Independence i.e. August 15, 2022, and will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi on October 2nd. At the age of 73, it is not an easy task to complete but Dr Seth is confident about his journey. Ahead of the big feat, he is set for a bicycle journey from New Delhi to Jaipur as a curtain-raiser.

Padma Shri Dr Kiran Seth will be cycling to Alwar and Jaipur starting on March 11th. There are three objectives of this trip-- 1) To celebrate our glorious composite Heritage. 2) To increase awareness about SPIC MACAY and enlist many new volunteers. 3) To promote cycling, the healthy and environmentally friendly travelling alternative.

Image Source : SOURCED Dr Kiran Seth's curtain-raiser journey

Talking about his 3-month long bicycle journey from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, Spic Macay founder Dr Kiran Seth told India TV, "One of the main aims of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth ( SPIC MACAY) has been to bring people closer together using our glorious Heritage as the medium. It aims to touch the lives of all the youth in the country and even abroad. To achieve this objective, many committed volunteers are required. This trip will create an awareness of the goals of the movement and will also hopefully attract many new volunteers."

Meanwhile, Dr Seth informed that any individual can become a part of his journey. He said, "Any individual can be a part of this trip for short or long distances. Mrs Suman Doonga can be contacted at suman.doonga@spicmacay.com. Everyone is invited to join this spiritual journey."