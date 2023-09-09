World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Five ways to overcome suicidal thoughts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are best ways to overcome suicidal thoughts.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 is observed on September 10 every year. It is an important day to remember the importance of talking about mental health. Suicide is a serious issue that needs to be addressed head-on.

It’s estimated that over 800,000 people die by suicide every year globally, and this statistic is only expected to rise in the coming years.

It’s important that we all take the time to recognise World Suicide Prevention Day and take steps to prevent suicide. Here are five tips that can help you overcome suicidal thoughts and stay safe:

Talk to a Trusted Friend or Loved One: It can be hard to talk about your thoughts and feelings, but it’s important to reach out for help. Talking to a trusted friend or loved one can provide the emotional support you need to cope with difficult emotions.

Find a Mental Health Professional: Seeking professional help from a mental health professional can provide valuable resources and guidance when feeling overwhelmed. They can provide strategies and tools to help you cope with your thoughts and feelings in a safe and healthy way.

Exercise Regularly: Exercise is one of the best ways to cope with stress, anxiety, and depression. Regular exercise can help you feel better both physically and mentally, as it releases endorphins which give you a natural boost of energy.

Make Time for Fun and Relaxation: Taking time away from daily stresses can help you stay positive and focused on what matters most in your life. Make sure to set aside time for yourself each day to relax, do something fun, or just take a break from your daily routine.

Reach Out for Help: If you are feeling overwhelmed or struggling with suicidal thoughts, don’t hesitate to reach out for help immediately. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at +9152987821 or contact your local mental health crisis centre for confidential support 24/7.

These are just a few tips that can help you cope with suicidal thoughts and stay safe on World Suicide Prevention Day 2023. Remember, no matter how difficult things may seem, there is always hope and help available if you reach out for it.

Read More Lifestyle News