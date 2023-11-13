Why do we eat chyawanprash in winter? Know the correct quantity and benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eating Chyawanprash in winter is beneficial for health

As soon as the winter season arrives, everyone in the house starts saying that we should eat Chyawanprash. Since childhood, children have been hearing these things from their parents and grandparents. Eating Chyawanprash in winter is beneficial for health. Many types of herbs are found in it that work to increase our immunity, but how much should it be consumed or what is the best time to have it? Chyawanprash contains many herbs that work to warm our bodies and increase immunity, which can help the body fight viral infections.

The right quantity to consume Chyawanprash

Chyawanprash should be consumed in adequate quantity only. If you consume it in excess quantity, you may suffer from flatulence, loose motion, etc. An adult can take 1 teaspoon of Chyawanprash daily in the morning and evening with lukewarm water or milk. If you are giving Chyawanprash to children, then they should be given half a teaspoon of Chyawanprash in the morning and evening.

Do not consume Chyawanprash with these foods

If there are asthma or respiratory patients in the family, then they should not eat Chyawanprash with milk or curd. Those who have blood sugar problems should also consume it only after consulting the doctor. If your blood sugar level is under control then you can consume 3 grams of Chyawanprash every day.

Chyawanprash benefits

Chawanprash works to increase the immunity of the body which protects from viral infections in cold weather. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which keep our health good. According to experts, the consumption of Chyawanprash also increases fertility. It is beneficial for both men and women. The herbs present in it also keep the body warm and help in cold winter places. However, if eaten in the right quantity only.

