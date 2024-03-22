Who is Mexican model Grecia Munoz? Know about Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s second wife

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal weds Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato has recently tied the knot with Grecia Munoz, a former model and currently an entrepreneur. The couple got married in a private ceremony a few months back. They reportedly returned from their honeymoon in February. This is the second marriage for Goyal, having previously been married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met during his time at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi.

Who is Grecia Munoz?

Born and raised in Mexico, Grecia Munoz was a model by profession. However, she is currently focusing on her startup, which specialises in luxury consumer products. Grecia was a recipient of the Metropolitan Fashion Week award in the United States in 2022, indicating her significant influence in the fashion industry. Apart from being a successful model, Grecia is also a television host, as mentioned in her Instagram bio.

Since her marriage to Deepinder Goyal, Grecia Munoz relocated to India. On her Instagram profile, she often shares photos of her visits to Delhi's famous landmarks, such as the Red Fort and Qutub Minar. She captions these posts as glimpses of her new life in her new home.

Apart from her professional ventures, Grecia Munoz is also actively involved in philanthropic endeavours. She believes in giving back to society and has been associated with several charitable organisations. Grecia and Deepinder have been known to support causes related to education, women empowerment, and child welfare.

About Deepinder Goyal:

Deepinder Goyal, 41, is a significant figure in India's business world. He founded Zomato (known as Foodiebay.com initially) in 2008. Zomato, initially launched from Goyal's apartment, has grown to be a major player in the food delivery sector, operating in over 1,000 cities across India. Recently, Deepinder is seen as one of the judges in the Indian television show “Shark Tank India”.

Zomato controversy:

Recently, Zomato faced a backlash for its introduction of a 'pure veg' delivery fleet. The decision was quickly reversed due to the criticism on social media. Goyal acknowledged the potential risks to the safety of their delivery personnel due to on-the-ground segregation.