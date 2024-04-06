When is World Health Day 2024? Know about its theme, history, significance, and interesting facts

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE All you need to know about World Health Day 2024

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7. It serves as an opportunity to draw worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health. Each year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) selects a theme that highlights a priority area of concern for global health. It is an important occasion to raise awareness about global health issues and promote collective action to improve health outcomes worldwide. With the theme of 'My Health, My Right' in 2024, the day centres on the essential human right to create a healthier and more equitable world for everyone. Here's all you need to know about the World Health Day 2024.

World Health Day 2024: Theme

WHO has selected 'My Health, My Right' as the subject of World Health Day 2024 in honour of the organisation's 76th anniversary. This theme centres on the essential human right to obtain high-quality healthcare, education, and information. It emphasises the need for collective action at all levels – from individuals and communities to governments and international organisations – to build healthier societies and promote well-being for all.

World Health Day 2024: History

World Health Day was first observed in 1950 and has been celebrated annually on April 7 ever since. It was established by the WHO to mark the organisation's founding anniversary and to raise awareness about pressing health issues facing the world. Over the years, World Health Day has played a crucial role in mobilising action to address various health challenges and promote healthier lifestyles.

World Health Day 2024: Significance

World Health Day serves multiple purposes. Firstly, it raises awareness about key health issues that affect people worldwide, such as infectious diseases, mental health, maternal and child health, and non-communicable diseases. Secondly, it provides an opportunity for governments, organisations, and communities to come together and take collective action to address these health challenges. Thirdly, it emphasises the importance of investing in health promotion, disease prevention, and healthcare systems strengthening to achieve better health outcomes for all.

World Health Day 2024: Interesting Facts

World Health Day is one of the eight official global health campaigns marked by the WHO, along with World Tuberculosis Day, World Immunisation Week, World Malaria Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Blood Donor Day, World AIDS Day, and World Hepatitis Day.

The choice of April 7 as World Health Day is significant because it commemorates the date on which the WHO was founded in 1948.

Each year, World Health Day focuses on a different health-related theme, reflecting the current global health priorities and challenges.

World Health Day events and activities take place in countries around the world, including health campaigns, seminars, conferences, and public awareness initiatives.

In recent years, World Health Day has addressed a wide range of topics, including mental health, universal health coverage, antimicrobial resistance, and the impact of climate change on health.

