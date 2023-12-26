When is Margashirsha Purnima 2023? Know the date, time, Puja rituals and significance

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Margashirsha Purnima 2023

Margashirsha Purnima, also known as the sacred full moon day, holds immense religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism. It is believed that Lord Dattatreya, the god of wisdom and knowledge, was born on this auspicious day. The full moon day of the month of Margashirsha is traditionally associated with the worship of Lord Shiva. This day is considered highly beneficial for those seeking enlightenment and spiritual development. This article will explore the date, time, significance, and rituals associated with Margashirsha Purnima in 2023.

Margashirsha Purnima 2023: Date and Time

Margashirsha Purnima 2023 Date: December 26, 2023

Purnima tithi starts: 05:46 AM on December 26, 2023

Purnima tithi ends: 06:02 AM on December 27, 2023

Margashirsha Purnima 2023: Significance

Margashirsha Purnima holds great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. The month of Margashirsha is dedicated to the worship of Lord Krishna. It is believed that Satyuga, the golden age, began during this month. The scriptures refer to this month as "Maasoonam Margashirshoham," emphasizing its auspiciousness. Devotees consider this day as an opportunity to visit holy places, take a holy bath in the Ganga river, and seek blessings from Lord Krishna by visiting various temples dedicated to him.

Margashirsha Purnima is considered a spiritually significant period for individuals aiming for spiritual awakening and enlightenment. The day of Purnima, when the moon is in its full form, is believed to have a positive impact on both the body and the mind. It is believed that the power of meditation and other spiritual practices becomes more effective during this time, allowing spiritual seekers to deepen their practice and establish a stronger connection with their inner selves.

On Margashirsha Purnima, there is a great significance associated with worshipping Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu is believed to have taken the Matsya Avatar, the fish incarnation, on this day. Therefore, it is highly auspicious to worship both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu on this sacred day.

Margashirsha Purnima 2023: Rituals

Morning Rituals: Start the day by rising early in the morning, then taking a holy bath, and wearing clean clothes. Afterwards, worship Lord Vishnu by offering a lamp or diya in front of his statue. Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama and offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and incense sticks to the Lord.

Fasting: Observing a fast for the entire day is an important aspect of Margashirsha Purnima. During the fast, consume only fruits, milk, and water. This fast is believed to purify the mind and body, bringing calmness and peace to the devotee.

Vrat Katha: In the evening, recite the Margashirsha Purnima Vrat Katha, which narrates the story of Matsya Avatar, Lord Vishnu's incarnation. Listen to the story with complete dedication and offer Lord Vishnu's aarti. Break the fast by consuming the prasad offered to Lord Vishnu.

Worshipping Lord Shiva: To worship Lord Shiva on this day, offer honey, milk, flowers, and incense sticks to the Shiva Lingam. Seek blessings from Lord Shiva and express your devotion through prayers and offerings.

Read More Lifestyle News