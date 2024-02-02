When is Magh Kalashtami 2024? Know date, ashtami tithi, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Magh Kalashtami 2024: Know date, rituals and more

Amidst the festive fervour, devotees of Lord Shiva eagerly await the arrival of Magh Kalashtami in 2024. This auspicious occasion holds great significance and is observed with immense devotion and reverence. Celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha each month, Magh Kalashtami is dedicated to the worship of Kaal Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the date, rituals, significance, and all you need to know about Magh Kalashtami 2024.

Magh Kalashtami 2024: Date and Timings

Magh Kalashtami 2024 Date: February 2, 2024

Ashtami Tithi begins: 04:02 PM on February 2, 2024

Ashtami Tithi ends: 05:20 PM on February 3, 2024

Magh Kalashtami 2024: Significance

Magh Kalashtami holds immense religious significance among Hindus, particularly for devotees of Lord Shiva. Kaal Bhairav, one of the forms of Lord Shiva, is considered the deity of Tantra-mantra. Worshipping Kaal Bhairav with utmost devotion is believed to protect devotees from untimely death and ward off the malefic effects of Saturn and Rahu. It is said that by revering Lord Kaal Bhairav, one can overcome obstacles caused by enemies and planetary afflictions in their horoscope.

Devotees observe fasts to seek the blessings of Lord Kaal Bhairav, who is believed to remove all negative energies and bad elements from one's life. The worship of Kaal Bhairav helps individuals combat vices such as lust, anger, greed, attachment, and ego. By dedicating themselves to the worship of Lord Kaal Bhairav on Magh Kalashtami, devotees aspire to achieve success, prosperity, and the fulfilment of their desires.

Magh Kalashtami 2024: Rituals and Observance

Devotees observe various rituals and practices on Magh Kalashtami to seek the blessings of Kaal Bhairav.

Vrat: Devotees traditionally observe a day-long fast, abstaining from grains and certain foods.

Puja: Kalashtami puja involves offering prayers to Lord Bhairava, seeking blessings for protection, removal of obstacles, and fulfilment of desires.

Abhishek: Offering abhishek (pouring water) with milk, honey, and panchamrit is a significant ritual.

Diya and Mantra: Lighting diyas and chanting mantras dedicated to Lord Bhairava are integral parts of the puja.

Niyam: Specific niyams (observances) like avoiding meat, alcohol, and negative thoughts are often followed.