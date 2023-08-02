Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova dies at 39: Know 5 side effects of plant-based diet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova dies at 39.

It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova at the age of 39. Zhanna was an inspiration to many, a passionate advocate for plant-based diets, and a brilliant leader in the vegan movement. Her death is a great loss to the vegan community and her influence will be felt for years to come. Reportedly, the Russian national died on July 21 due to starvation. She used to survive on an entirely raw vegan diet for several years.

With the growing popularity of plant-based diets, it is important to understand the possible side effects that may come with such a lifestyle. While veganism can be extremely beneficial for certain individuals in many ways, there are some potential side effects to be aware of. Here are five side effects of plant-based diets to be aware of:

Nutrient Deficiencies: One of the most common side effects of veganism is the potential for nutrient deficiencies. By eliminating animal products from your diet, you are more likely to lack certain essential vitamins (including vitamin B12 and vitamin D) and minerals (like calcium and iron). It is important to make sure that you are consuming adequate amounts of these essential nutrients through fortified foods or supplements.

Digestive Issues: It is common for vegans to experience digestive issues such as bloating and gas because of the increased amount of fibre they are consuming. This may be due to a lack of digestive enzymes in their bodies that aid in breaking down plant-based foods. Eating smaller, more frequent meals can help alleviate some of these symptoms.

Low Energy: Many vegans report feeling fatigued or having low energy levels due to their restricted diet. This can be caused by not eating enough calories or not eating enough nutrient-dense foods such as whole grains, nuts, and legumes. It is important to make sure you are eating enough calories and nutrient-dense foods to support your energy levels.

Weight Changes: A vegan diet can lead to both weight gain and weight loss depending on how it is approached. Unhealthy vegan foods such as processed snacks and baked goods can lead to weight gain, while healthy vegan foods such as fruits, vegetables, and legumes can lead to weight loss. It is important to monitor your weight when transitioning to a vegan lifestyle to ensure it does not become an issue.

Social Challenges: Going vegan can also be a social challenge as many events involve eating animal products or non-vegan items. In order to combat this, it is important to plan ahead and have meal options available that fit within your lifestyle choices. Additionally, it may be beneficial for vegans to look for social events specifically designed for vegans or vegetarians in order to make new friends who share similar interests.

Read More Lifestyle News