Toxic Positivity: Know what is it and why you should avoid using it

Know what is toxic Positivity and why you should avoid using it.

Toxic positivity is a term used to describe the attitude of someone who tries to ignore or deny negative emotions, experiences, or realities. It is often associated with phrases like “look on the bright side” and “just be positive” and is often intended to be helpful. However, it can actually be very harmful and can worsen the mental health of those who are already struggling with difficult emotions.

The idea behind toxic positivity is that if you focus on the positive aspects of life, you can avoid the negative ones and be happier. Unfortunately, this isn't always true. People may feel worse when they are told to ignore how they really feel and put on a smile in order to feel better. This can be especially damaging if someone is dealing with depression or anxiety as it can make them feel like they have to pretend to be OK when they really aren't.

Toxic positivity can also lead to the invalidation of people's feelings and experiences. When someone is told to “just be positive” or “look on the bright side” when they are struggling with negative emotions, they may feel like their feelings are not being taken seriously or that they have to hide how they are really feeling in order to be accepted. This can lead to further isolation and a lack of support which can worsen mental health issues.

In addition, toxic positivity can lead people to avoid dealing with their problems in a healthy way. When someone is constantly told to just “be positive” and “look on the bright side”, they may start avoiding facing their problems head-on in an effort to just “be happy”. This can create more stress in the long run as the underlying issues are not being addressed or resolved.

Finally, toxic positivity can lead people to avoid discussing mental health issues which can be damaging for those who are struggling. Ignoring mental health issues and telling people to just “be positive” can make it seem like mental health issues are not important or valid, which can lead people to feel even more isolated or ashamed of their struggles.

At the end of the day, it is important to be mindful of how we express ourselves and how we interact with others in order to ensure we are creating a safe and supportive environment for those who may be struggling with mental health issues. Instead of using toxic positivity, try using words of encouragement that acknowledge how someone is feeling while also offering support and validation.

