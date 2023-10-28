Sharad Purnima 2023: Important do's and don'ts for pregnant women during Chandra Grahan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Do's and don'ts for pregnant women during Sharad Purnima 2023.

Sharad Purnima is a highly auspicious day in Hinduism, celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. This year, Sharad Purnima falls on October 28, 2023, and coincides with Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse). The lunar eclipse will begin on October 28 at 11:31 p.m. and will end on October 29 at 3:36 a.m. This rare alignment of events is considered to be extremely powerful and can have a significant impact on the energies around us.

During Chandra Grahan, pregnant women need to be even more careful as the alignment of the sun, moon, and earth can have a profound effect on the body and mind. So, if you are pregnant and planning to observe Sharad Purnima Chandra Grahan, here are five important do's and don'ts that you must keep in mind for a safe and healthy pregnancy.

Do's:

Consult your doctor beforehand

The foremost thing to do before planning to observe Chandra Grahan during pregnancy is to consult your doctor. Your doctor knows your medical history and can guide you better on whether it is safe for you to observe the eclipse or not. In case you have any complications or health issues, your doctor may advise you to refrain from viewing the eclipse.

Stay indoors

It is highly recommended for pregnant women to stay indoors during Chandra Grahan. The energy fluctuations during an eclipse can have a direct effect on the vulnerable state of pregnancy. It is best to stay in a well-ventilated room with curtains drawn to block any direct view of the eclipse.

Keep yourself well-hydrated

During an eclipse, there is a significant change in the atmospheric pressure which can cause dehydration. Pregnant women are already prone to dehydration due to an increased demand for fluids in the body. Hence, it is crucial to keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water and fluids before, during, and after the eclipse.

Take a bath after the eclipse

Many people believe that taking a bath after an eclipse helps to wash away any negative energies and purify the body. Pregnant women should take a bath after the eclipse as it can help them feel refreshed and rejuvenated. It is also essential to clean oneself after an eclipse as the energy fluctuations during the event can make one feel drained.

Practice meditation and positive affirmations

During an eclipse, there is a heightened sense of energy, and pregnant women may feel anxious or stressed. To combat these negative emotions, it is advisable to practice meditation and positive affirmations. This will help to calm the mind, release any negative thoughts, and promote a sense of peace and relaxation.

Don'ts:

Avoid eating or cooking during the eclipse

According to Ayurveda, it is believed that the energy fluctuations during an eclipse can contaminate food and make it unhealthy to consume. Pregnant women should avoid eating or cooking during the eclipse to stay on the safer side. It is best to eat before or after the eclipse has passed.

Do not look directly at the eclipse

It is crucial for pregnant women not to look directly at the eclipse, even if it is a partial one. The sun's rays can be harmful to the eyes, especially during an eclipse, when its intensity increases due to the alignment of celestial bodies. Use protective eyewear or watch the eclipse indirectly through a pinhole projector.

Do not engage in any strenuous activities

Chandra Grahan is a time when natural energies are in flux, which can have an impact on our bodies. Pregnant women should avoid engaging in any strenuous activities during this time as it can lead to fatigue and exhaustion. Resting and taking it easy is essential for both the mother's and baby's well-being.

Do not consume non-vegetarian food

Many cultures believe that consuming non-vegetarian food during an eclipse can negatively affect the body and mind. For pregnant women, it is advised to avoid non-vegetarian food during Chandra Grahan to maintain a healthy and balanced diet for themselves and their babies.

Do not believe in superstitions

Last but not least, it is essential for pregnant women to not get swayed by superstitions and myths surrounding Chandra Grahan. While it is important to take precautions during the eclipse, it is equally important to not let fear or negative beliefs affect your mental state. Focus on staying positive and taking care of yourself and your baby.

