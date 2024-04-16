Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya Mandir to receive over 1 lakh laddoos on last day of Navratri

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ayodhya Mandir to receive over 1 lakh laddoos on the last day of Navratri.

This year's Ram Navami, which falls on the ninth or last day of Chaitra Navratri, will be particularly memorable as a lavish celebration will take place at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir where 1,11,111 kg of laddoos will be delivered as prasad.

According to a PTI report, Atul Kumar Saxena, trustee of Devraha Hans Baba Trust, said that Devraha Hans Baba will send 1,11,111 kg of laddoo prasad to the temple. Saxena said laddoo prasad is also sent to various temples every week, be it Kashi Vishwanath Temple or Tirupati Balaji Temple. He said that on January 22, the day of Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya, Devraha Hans Baba Ashram had sent 40,000 kg laddoo for the offering.

Speaking about Ram Lalla's first Ram Navami, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said that all preparations have been made by the temple trust.

“The trust is also managing the decorations. Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm. This time it's special because the celebrations are happening after the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony," Das told ANI.

An official informed that the timings for devotees visiting Ayodhya Ram Mandir have been extended till 11 pm on Ram Navami, April 17. In an official statement, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, said that after Mangala Aarti, Abhishek, Shringar and Darshan will continue simultaneously from 3:30 am in the Brahma Muhurta.

“Shringar Aarti will be at 5:00 am, darshan of Shri Ramlala and all the worship rituals will continue simultaneously as usual. The curtain will be drawn for a short time from time to time to offer bhog to the Lord. The sequence of darshan will continue as before till 11:00 pm, after that bhog and shayan aarti will be held as per the situation," the statement read.

The Tirtha Kshetra also informed that prasad will be available at the temple exit after the shayan aarti on Ram Navami, hence, the visitors should keep their mobile phones, shoes, slippers, big bags and prohibited items, etc. safely away from the temple.

"It was informed that on 16, 17, 18 and 19 April, Sugam Darshan Pass, VIP Darshan Pass, Mangala Aarti Pass, Shringar Aarti Pass and Shayan Aarti Pass will not be made," it added.

