Rabindranath Tagore 82nd death anniversary: 5 best books by the 'Bard of Bengal'

Today marks the 82nd death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the legendary 'Bard of Bengal'. Tagore was a poet, novelist, playwright, and short story writer who pioneered the use of literature as a tool for social reform in India. He was a political activist and a prolific cultural figure in Bengal. His works continue to be celebrated and revered even today all across India.

On this special occasion, we take a look back at some of the best books written by Tagore. Let’s take a look at 5 of his most famous works that continue to inspire and entertain even today.

Gitanjali

Gitanjali is one of Tagore’s most famous works and it is often considered to be his masterpiece. The book is a collection of 157 poems that are full of devotion, passion, and spirituality. It was first published in 1912 and it was widely acclaimed both in India and abroad. It won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913 and it has been translated into several languages.

Ghare Baire

Ghare Baire is another classic work by Tagore that is considered to be one of his best novels. The book follows the story of Nikhilesh Choudhury, a young Bengali aristocrat, and his relationships with his wife Bimala and Swami Vivekananda-influenced friend Sandip Mukherjee. The novel deals with themes such as feminism, nationalism, and religious tolerance and explores the idea of identity and love in colonial India.

Chokher Bali

Chokher Bali is a novel by Tagore that follows the story of Binodini, an orphaned girl who moves to the house of her aunt’s family in Bengal. She creates tension within the family due to her bold nature and relationships with two men from very different backgrounds. The novel explores themes such as social customs, gender roles, and identity in 19th and 20th-century Bengal.

Kabuliwalla

Kabuliwalla is a short story written by Tagore that revolves around an Afghan peddler who visits Calcutta periodically to sell goods from his homeland, Kabul. During one of his visits, he meets a 5-year-old young girl named Mini who quickly becomes attached to him. The story is a touching tale about an unlikely friendship between two people from different backgrounds.

The Post Office

The Post Office is a short play by Tagore that tells the story of a young boy who dreams of running away from home to explore the world and his obsession with his village post office. The play’s themes include freedom and imagination and it has been adapted into several films over the years.

