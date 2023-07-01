National Doctor's Day 2023: Know Indian doctors who do not charge if a girl is born; got PM's appreciation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK/INSTAGRAM National Doctor's Day 2023: Know Indian doctors who do not charge if a girl is born.

National Doctor's Day is celebrated in the country on July 1 every year. It was started on 1st July 1991, this day is celebrated in honour of renowned physician and West Bengal's second Chief Minister, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day is dedicated to all those doctors who serve the people of the nation day in, day out. This year the theme of Doctor's Day is "Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands". The role of doctors is very important in keeping everyone healthy from the birth of a child to old age. Here we are going to tell you about those doctors who do not charge fees for the birth of girls.

Dr. Shipra Dhar Srivastava

Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi has also praised Dr. Shipra Dhar, who studied MBBS and MD from Banaras Hindu University. Dr. Shipra Dhar runs a nursing home in Varanasi along with her husband Manoj Kumar Srivastava. She has ensured the birth of hundreds of newborns without any fee till now. Dr. Shipra Dhar is also associated with many campaigns to stop female feticide and promote education for girls. She does not charge a single rupee fee for the birth of a girl in her nursing home. PM Modi also met Shipra Dhar in Varanasi.

Dr. Ganesh Rakh

Ganesh Rakh, a doctor from Pune, also does not charge a single rupee as a fee for the birth of girls. Doctor Ganesh Rakh also makes people aware of female feticide. In an interview, Dr. Ganesh Rakh had told that he observed that when a boy was born, people used to happily come to the hospital and pay the bills, but when a girl was born, people were sad. After this, he stopped taking fees from people for the birth of girls and joined the 'Beti Bachao' initiative. He runs a maternity-cum-multi speciality hospital in the Hadapsar area in Pune. He has delivered more than 2,400 girls without charging a fee from the family.

