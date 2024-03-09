Miss World 2024: Rajat Sharma, Kriti Sanon to Harbhajan Singh, judges of the 71st pageant finale

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Judges of the 71st Miss World 2024 finale.

The 71st Miss World 2024 in India is set to be a spectacular event that will showcase the beauty, grace, and talents of women from all over the world. India, known for its vibrant culture and rich heritage, will provide the perfect backdrop for this prestigious pageant. Today, the finalists will go through various rounds of competition, including talent, swimsuit, and evening gown rounds, before the winner is announced. With India's history of producing successful beauty queens, the excitement and anticipation for the 71st Miss World 2024 in India is already building up. This event is not just a beauty pageant but also a celebration of womanhood and diversity, making it a highly anticipated event for both participants and audiences alike.

Who are the judges of the Miss World 2024 finale?

As per reports, Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde are allegedly among the 12-member panel for the 71st Miss World competition. The judges for this year's competition are the CEO of Miss World Organization Julia Evelyn Morley CBE, Amruta Fadnavis, Sajid Nadiadwala, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, Jamil Said, and Vineet Jain. Three former Miss World contestants will also be on the panel. Their names, though, have not yet been made public.

About 120 contestants from various countries have participated in the Miss World 2024 contest. Miss India Sini Shetty is representing India this time. Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title in 2017. India is hosting the event after 27 years almost.

On March 9 at 7:30 p.m. (2 p.m. GMT), the Jio World Convention Centre will host the Miss World 2024 crowning ceremony. The event will be live-streamed on SonyLiv. You can also stay up to date on the most recent news by visiting missworld.com and the Miss World organization's social media pages.

