Kajari Teej 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Kajari Teej 2022: After Hariyali Teej, it is time for Kajari Teej, which is being celebrated on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Kajari Teej is celebrated every year on the third day of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada or Bhado month. On this day, married women keep a Nirjala fast (without food and water) for the long life of their husbands and unmarried girls observe this fast to get a good husband in the future. The Tritiya Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month will start from 12:53 pm on 13th August and will end the next day on 14th August at 10.35 pm. According to Udaya Tithi, Kajari Teej Vrat will be observed on the 14th of August.

On this auspicious occasion, share wishes, messages and greetings with your loved ones to make them feel special. ALSO READ: Kajari Teej 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, worship method and importance of the Hindu festival

Kajari Teej 2022: Wishes, quotes, and messages to share

Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Kajari Teej! May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej! May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all! Teej hai anand aur umangon ka tyohar Daliyon mein khilein hain phool aur varsha ki hai fuhar, Aap haste rahein, sukhi rahe yehi hai meri mann ki iccha, Har saal manate rahein aap Kajari Teej ka yeh tyohar. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Kajari Teej. Loads of love. Wishing your life be full of happiness, your days full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from the evil. Happy Kajari Teej!

​Kajari Teej 2022: HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

