Is Chhath Puja starting from November 17 or 18? Know date and subh muhurat

The festival of Chhath has been given special importance in the Hindu religion. The festival of Chhath is celebrated with great enthusiasm in many places in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. According to the Panchang, Kartik Chhath Puja will start on Friday, November 17, 2023. It will start on Monday from Shashthi i.e. the sixth date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This festival is celebrated for four days. The festival of Chhath is celebrated 6 days after Diwali.

Chhath Puja 2023 Shubh Muhurat

Nahay-Khay

This great festival of Chhath Puja lasts for four days, the first day of which is bathed and eaten. This year Nahay-Khay is on 17th November. On this day, sunrise will be at 06:45 and sunset will be at 05:27 in the evening. Let us tell you that in the Nahay Khay tradition of Chhath Puja, the devotees, after bathing in the river, wear new clothes and consume vegetarian food. On this day, only after the fasting person takes food, the rest of the family members take food.

Kharna date

Kharna is the second day of Chhath Puja. This year Kharna is on 18th November. Sunrise of this day will be at 06:46 am and sunset will be at 05:26 pm. On the day of Kharna, fasting people eat sweet food once. On this day, rice pudding made from jaggery is eaten. This Prasad is made by lighting a fire with mango wood on a new earthen stove. After eating Prasad, the fast starts. Salt is not eaten on this day.

Evening prayer time

The most important day of Chhath Puja is the third day. Evening Arghya is performed on this day. On this day, devotees come to the Ghat and offer Arghya (water) to the setting sun. This year, the evening Arghya of Chhath Puja will be offered on 19th November. Sunset on November 19 will be at 05:26 PM. On this day, Arghya soup is decorated with fruits, thekua, rice laddu, etc. After this, Arghya is offered while standing in waist-deep water in a river or pond.

Arghya to the rising sun

The fourth day i.e. Saptami Tithi is the last day of Chhath Mahaparva. On this day, the fast is broken after offering Arghya to the rising sun. This year, Arghya will be offered to the rising sun on 20th November. Sunrise on this day will be at 06:47 am. Only after this, the 36-hour fast comes to an end. After offering Arghya, the devotee breaks the fast by consuming Prasad.

