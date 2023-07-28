International Tiger Day 2023: List of 10 prominent tiger reserves in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the 10 prominent tiger reserves in India.

On July 29, 2023, people across the world will celebrate International Tiger Day. However, India is home to some of the most impressive and breathtaking tiger reserves in the world. From the beautiful Sunderbans in the east to the sprawling Ranthambore National Park in the west, India is blessed with an abundance of diverse and remarkable tiger reserves. Each reserve offers a unique experience, showcasing India’s remarkable biodiversity and offering visitors an up-close look at majestic tigers in their natural habitat. Here are 10 of the best tiger reserves in India that you should definitely check out.

Jim Corbett National Park: Located in Uttarakhand, this is India's oldest and most popular national park. This park is home to over 230 species of birds and 50 species of mammals, including the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger. The park offers impressive views of the Himalayan foothills and the scenic Ramganga River. It is definitely worth visiting for an unforgettable wildlife experience.

Sundarbans National Park: This park is located on the Bengal Delta, along India’s eastern border with Bangladesh. It is home to a variety of wildlife species, including over 300 Royal Bengal Tigers. The area also contains lush mangrove forests and many small islands, making it one of the most beautiful and serene areas in India.

Kanha National Park: Located in Madhya Pradesh, this park covers over 940 square kilometres and has plenty of wildlife to offer, including tigers, leopards, sloth bears, wild dogs, antelopes, and more. In addition to wildlife viewing, visitors can enjoy a ride on elephants or take a boat ride along the Banjaar River.

Bandhavgarh National Park: Located in Madhya Pradesh, this park is home to some of India’s densest tiger populations. It is also one of the best places to view rare species such as leopards and wild dogs. The area also has numerous ancient archaeological sites which make for fascinating explorations.

Ranthambore National Park: Situated in Rajasthan, this stunning park covers about 400 square kilometres and is one of India’s largest tiger reserves. It offers spectacular views of ancient forts and lakes as well as opportunities for excellent safaris, birdwatching, and nature walks.

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve: Located in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, this stunning reserve is home to over 80 tigers. The area also offers stunning views of lush forests and numerous species of birds and other wildlife species such as sloth bear, Indian gaur, sambar deer, wild boar, etc.

Navegaon-Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary: This sanctuary is located in Maharashtra’s Gondia district and is known for its dense forests and wildlife-rich ecosystem. It is also home to a variety of rare species such as gaurs, sloth bears, nilgai antelopes, chinkara gazelles, four-horned antelopes, etc.

Periyar Tiger Reserve: Located in Kerala’s Idukki district, this reserve covers an area of 925 square kilometres and is home to over 50 tigers as well as numerous other species such as elephant, gaur, barking deer etc. The area also offers stunning views of lush jungles and numerous waterfalls that make it an ideal place for tourists looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Sariska Tiger Reserve: This reserve is located near Alwar city in Rajasthan and covers about 866 square kilometres of forested area which are home to leopards, hyenas, jungle cats etc., along with numerous bird species such as peafowls, partridges, etc. making it one of the best places for bird watching in India.

Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary: This sanctuary is located in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur district and covers an area of over 500 square kilometres which is home to numerous species such as tigers, leopards, jackals, etc. along with abundant bird life such as peacocks, parakeets, etc. making it a great place for bird watchers as well as wildlife enthusiasts alike.

