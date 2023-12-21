Christmas 2023: 5 unique traditions followed across the world

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 unique traditions followed across the world

Christmas, a joyous occasion celebrated globally, is marked by diverse traditions that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of different societies. While the essence of the holiday remains the same – a time for joy, family, and giving – the ways in which people observe it vary. Here are five unique Christmas traditions followed across the world.

Japan’s KFC Feast:

In Japan, Christmas isn't complete without a bucket of fried chicken from KFC. This peculiar tradition emerged in the 1970s when a clever marketing campaign positioned KFC as a festive meal. Nowadays, it's customary for Japanese families to pre-order their Christmas chicken months in advance, turning the fast-food chain into a holiday culinary staple.

Sweden's Gavle goat:

In Sweden, the town of Gavle has a quirky Christmas tradition involving the construction of a massive straw goat. The Gavle Goat stands in the town square as a symbol of the holiday season. However, its fate is uncertain each year, as locals and pranksters alike attempt to either protect or burn it down. This playful battle between those who want to preserve the goat and those who aim to see it engulfed in flames has become an annual spectacle, attracting attention from around the world. The Gavle Goat tradition adds a touch of suspense and excitement to Sweden's Christmas festivities, making it a unique and unconventional celebration.

South Africa's Braai Day:

In South Africa, Christmas is celebrated with a twist by combining it with a beloved local tradition – the braai (barbecue). December 25th is not only a day for exchanging gifts and enjoying festive meals but also an opportunity for families and friends to gather around the grill. The tantalising aroma of sizzling meat fills the air as South Africans unite for a Christmas Day braai, blending international holiday customs with the cherished local culinary tradition.

Iceland's Yule Lads:

In Iceland, Christmas comes with a touch of folklore and mischievousness. Thirteen mischievous characters known as Yule Lads, with names like Spoon-Licker and Door-Slammer, are said to visit children on the 13 nights leading up to Christmas. These playful creatures leave small gifts in well-behaved children's shoes but play pranks on those who've been naughty. This unique tradition adds a whimsical and magical element to the Icelandic holiday season.

Ukraine's Spider webs:

Ukrainians observe Christmas Day on January 7 and their Christmas trees often feature an unexpected element – spider webs and artificial spiders. Legend has it that a poor widow couldn't afford decorations for her tree, and in the morning, she discovered that spiders had spun intricate webs on the tree, turning it into a sparkling masterpiece. Ukrainians now incorporate spider-themed ornaments as a symbol of good luck and prosperity for the coming year.

