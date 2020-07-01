Image Source : TWITTER/RINKESHKAKODIA National Doctor's Day 2020: Theme, significance, quotes, wishes to express gratitude towards frontline workers

National Doctor's Day 2020: Every year on July 1, the country celebrates National Doctor's Day which is celebrated in order to express our gratitude to the medical staff for their dedicated service. However, in the year 2020, the day holds a special significance considering the fact how our doctors and physicians are working day and night during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fighting the risk of infection by wearing PPE kits and serving the patients is what our doctors have been doing from the past few months and therefore it becomes important for all of us to thank them for their selfless service. The National Doctor's Day was first celebrated in the year 1991 and ever since people have been saluting the real-life superheroes for their service and dedication towards humanity. Know everything about the important day here:

Why is National Doctor's Day celebrated on July 1?

For those unversed, July 1 marks the birth, as well as the death anniversary of one of the most renowned physicians in India, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was also the second chief minister of West Bengal. He received the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961, and therefore the day is celebrated to honour the personality. In India, it is celebrated on July 1 while in other countries there are different dates set for the purpose. The United States observes the day on the March 30, while in Iran and Cuba, the day is celebrated on August 23 and December 3 respectively.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) organises this day in India. Every member of IMA and the local branch take a lead in the local area and bring about a change in the current situation (Covid-19 pandemic), said the IMA.

What is the theme of National Doctor's Day 2020?

The Doctor's Day theme this year's stands, "Lessen the mortality of COVID 19". It includes awareness about asymptomatic hypoxia and early aggressive therapy.

Doctor's Day 2020 Quotes:

"Surgeons must be very careful when they take the knife! Underneath their fine incisions. Stirs the Culprit Life!"

"Doctor’s Day is a reminder to all of us to take some time out to appreciate the doctors who put all their lives into offering services to others."

"Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients."- Carl Jung

"The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease."

"People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness they still remain in his debt." -Seneca

Doctor's Day 2020 Wishes:

This year large-scale celebrations in the form of events, functions, or conferences will not take place due to coronavirus pandemic. However, people are making sure that they don't lag behind in wishing God's gift to mankind. Taking to Twitter, people have shared their wishes and appreciation messages for the bravest heroes. Have a look:

