International Women’s Day 2020: History, significance, Date, theme- all you need to know

March 8 marks International Women’s Day all around the world every year. While one day is not enough to celebrate women, this day marks a special date as women all around the world are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political. On February 28, 1909, in New York, women’s day was first observed, however, later in 1910, March 8 it was finalized as the day as International Women’s Day. In today’s time, more and more women are coming forward and spreading their wings by doing what they like. Considering the emergence of many movements like Me Too Movements and Times Up campaign, the past few years have seen more women achievers coming forward as well and inspiring the world to be a better place for all.

History of International Women’s Day

International Women's Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe. In 1910, at the Socialist International meeting in Copenhagen, the UN established March 8th to be the day when the women’s movement, as well as their efforts, are honoured internationally. Throughout the years, many changes and new objectives are brought to further engrave the meaning of this day and in 2015, countries adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In it, Goal 5 is “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Women’s Day is an official holiday in many countries Cuba, Armenia, Mongolia, Russia, Uganda and Ukraine. On this day, just like on Mother’s Day, men around the world pamper the women in their lives and honour them for all that they have done or them by presenting gifts to their mothers, girlfriends and wives.

International Women’s Day 2020 Theme

The theme for International Women's Day (8 March) this year, “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change”, puts innovation by women and girls, for women and girls, at the heart of efforts to achieve gender equality.Significance of International Women’ Day

March 8 is significant all over the world as it honours the women achievers and also inspires many other women to come forward and make a mark in society. Other than making women feel special about their powers of balancing personal and professional life brilliantly, the day makes them engrave their belief in themselves and works as a catalyst in their drive to make the world a better place to live for all.

Happy Women's Day to all powerful ladies reading this. Remember, you're special!

