India TV supports IWD 2020's #EachForEqual gender equality drive. Come, be a part

International Women's Day -- which celebrates feminity, feminism and all that a woman stands for -- has been observed since the early 1900s and is now recognised each year on March 8. This year the day falls on the second Sunday of the month, and is being called for gender equality across the globe.

To be marked around the world with arts performances, talks, conferences and marches, the theme for IWD 2020 is #EachForEqual, recognising all of the actions we can take as individuals to challenge stereotypes, fight prejudice and celebrate women's achievements.

Last year, the theme was #BalanceForBetter. It aimed to encourage gender balance in boardrooms, in the media and in wealth as a way for economies to thrive.

India TV has been a pioneer in celebrating such days of international importance with fervour. This year, we continue the tradition by participating in the IWD 2020 drive -- of posting pictures on social media platforms clicked in #EachForEqual pose.

In addition, we also urge people to post their favourite quotes on social media platforms -- quotes that they associate feminism and women empowerment with.

Let us come together to create a gender equal world

1. Strike the #EachForEqual pose as seen in the poster.

2. Shoot an empowering message for all the women out there.

3. Use the hashtag #EachForEqual & #WomensDaywithIndiaTV



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in view of March 8, will give up his social accounts to women whose lives and work inspire us.

"This Women’s Day, I’ll give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. It will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," PM Modi tweeted.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Come, be a part of India TV's gender equality campaign: post a quote that you associate women empowerment and feminism with -- with a picture in #EachForEqual pose -- on your social media accounts.