Is PM Modi's Sunday leave from social media aimed at Women's Day celebration?

PM Modi in a tweet on Monday announced that he would quit his social media accounts on coming Sunday

Prime Minister Modi on Monday left netizens baffled with a tweet announcing that he would quit all his social media profiles coming this Sunday. PM Modi has millions of followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,'' wrote Modi in a tweet.

His decision to give up social media accounts on Sunday has Women's Day connection. Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 which is falling on Sunday this year. Hence, on International Women's Day, women will be posting on behalf of the PM from his different social media accounts.

Scoop!! इस रविवार @narendramodi हमेशा के लिए नहीं बस एक दिन के लिए सोशल मीडिया से संन्यास लेंगे। उस दिन महिला दिवस है। आठ मार्च को #Modi के ट्विटर, इंस्टा, फ़ेसबुक, YouTube अकाउंट को अलग अलग महिलाएँ मैनेज करेंगी, इस पर मैसेज लिखेंगी, वीडियो डालेंगी। https://t.co/v1XH6NOTGs — Piyush Padmakar (@PiyushPadmakar) March 2, 2020

PM Modi's tweet was met with different reactions. While many urged him to not quit social media, Former Congress president Rahul Gandi reacted by saying, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts". Several memes are also floating on the internet on PM Modi's sudden announcement.

Modi had joined Twitter in 2009, three years after its launch and has over 53 million followers. He has approx 44 million followers on Facebook, 35 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube.