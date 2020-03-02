Monday, March 02, 2020
     
Netizens baffled on PM Modi's tweet to quit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

New Delhi Published on: March 02, 2020 21:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left netizens baffled on Monday with a tweet suggesting that he would quit all his social media profiles coming this Sunday. The prime minister has profiles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube with millions of followers. The moment Modi tweeted, his tweet started generating a storm of reactions with people urging him not to do so.

In a tweet, Modi said: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

