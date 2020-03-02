Netizens baffled on PM Modi's tweet to quit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

PM Modi/File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left netizens baffled on Monday with a tweet suggesting that he would quit all his social media profiles coming this Sunday. The prime minister has profiles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube with millions of followers. The moment Modi tweeted, his tweet started generating a storm of reactions with people urging him not to do so.

In a tweet, Modi said: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

REACTIONS:

Why sir ? We all love to see yourposts and updates !! Please ese dil mat todiye 🙏🏻 — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) March 2, 2020

Why Sir ? Even we will do the same. We are on twitter only because of you Sir 🙏🙏 — MG 🇮🇳 (@mgnayak5) March 2, 2020

If you quit then it will completely distroy it's credibility of all these social media. @narendramodi — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) March 2, 2020

Bol do yeh jhooth hai Modi ji 😭😭😭 — kudrati mojito (@desimojito) March 2, 2020

Dear Prime Minister please don't do this .You are our backbone and inspiration .We have no reason to be on Twitter ,the only reason is we love you and follow you — Rahul Jha (@JhaRahul_Bihar) March 2, 2020